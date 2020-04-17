Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

MHA Extends Visa of Stranded Foreigners Till May 3 Amid Covid-19 Lockdown

The Home Ministry also said the visa granted to those foreigners, except diplomats and UN officials, who are supposed to come to India, will remain suspended till May 3, an official statement said.

PTI

Updated:April 17, 2020, 10:09 PM IST
MHA Extends Visa of Stranded Foreigners Till May 3 Amid Covid-19 Lockdown
Stranded foreign tourists cut vegetables to make a meal at a hostel in New Delhi, on April 2, 2020. (AP Photo/Shonal Ganguly)

The Home Ministry on Friday extended regular and e-visas of all foreigners who are stranded in India due to the coronavirus lockdown till May 3 on gratis basis.

The Home Ministry also said the visa granted to those foreigners, except diplomats and UN officials, who are supposed to come to India, will remain suspended till May 3, an official statement said.

Regular visa, e-visa or stay stipulation, of such foreign nationals who have been stranded in India because of spread of COVID-19 in many parts of the world and also due to travel restrictions imposed by the Indian authorities, and whose visas have expired or would be expiring during the period from February 1 (midnight) to May 3 (midnight), would be extended till midnight of May 3 on 'Gratis' basis, after online application by the foreigner, the statement said.

The Home Ministry has also decided to extend the suspension of all existing visas granted to foreigners, except to those belonging to diplomatic, official, UN and international organisations, employment and project categories, till May 3, it said.

