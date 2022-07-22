MHA Hands Over Phulwari Sharif PFI Case to NIA

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Friday handed over the Bihar PFI case to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). A “terror module” was recently unearthed by Bihar Police with the arrest of three people for their alleged links with extremist organization Popular Front of India and their plans to indulge in “anti-India” activities.

Mohammad Jalaluddin, a retired Jharkhand Police officer, and Athar Parvez were arrested on July 13 from the Phulwari Sharif area of state capital Patna while Nuruddin Jangi was arrested three days later from Lucknow by Uttar Pradesh ATS, on the request of Bihar Police.

The Enforcement Directorate has also launched a money laundering probe into the case.

“They (Jalaluddin and Parvez) were teaching locals how to use swords and knives and also instigating them for communal violence. They have links with PFI,” the Patna police had said, adding that several objectionable documents pertaining to Islamic extremism have been seized from their possession.

Police said they recovered two pamphlets written in English — India 2047: Towards rule of Islamic India and Popular Front of India, 20 February, 2021 after searches were conducted against Jallauddin and Parvez.

The UP Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) had said that Nuruddin “confessed” during interrogation that he came in contact with the PFI Darbhanga district president in 2015 and has been associated with the organisation ever since.

(with inputs from PTI)

