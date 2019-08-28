MHA IB Result 2019 For Security Assistant Released. Check Your Score via Direct Link
The Intelligence Bureau under Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, has announced MHA IB Result 2019, IB Result 2019 for security assistant/executive in Intelligence Bureau on Wednesday (August 28). The MHA IB Result 2019 was released by the Intelligence Bureau at http://recruitmentonline.in/Mha13. Candidates who had appeared for the examination can check their MHA IB Result 2019 from the direct link here http://recruitmentonline.in/Mha13/Pdf/Tier-I%20result.pdf.
The written examination for security assistant/executive in Intelligence Bureau posts were held on February 17 and March 31 (for Jammu & Srinagar centres). The candidates whose roll numbers have appeared on the result list are shortlisted for Tier-II & Tier-III exams.
Further, candidates would be intimated through email/SMS to download the call letters for Tier-II & Tier-III exams (indicating date, time, venue, relevant instructions, etc.) in due course. Attestation Form (AF) & Special Security Questionnaire (SSQ) would be sent to the shortlisted candidates along with interview call letters & the candidates are required to bring along duly filled AF & SSQ at the time of Tier-III exam/Interview.
IB Result 2019: How to check Ministry of Home Affairs Intelligence Bureau Result 2019
Step 1: Visit the official website of Ministry of Home Affairs https://mha.gov.in/ or click on http://recruitmentonline.in/Mha13
Step 2: Click on IB Result 2019 for Security Assistant
Step 3: Click on the tab which says Security Assistant Tier I IB Result 2019
Step 4: Your MHA IB Result 2019 will appear on the screen in a PDF format
Step 5: Download the PDF and keep a printout for future use
