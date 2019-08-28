Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

MHA IB Result 2019 For Security Assistant Released. Check Your Score via Direct Link

Further, candidates would be intimated through email/SMS to download the call letters for Tier-II & Tier-III exams (indicating date, time, venue, relevant instructions, etc.) in due course.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 28, 2019, 4:24 PM IST
The Intelligence Bureau under Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, has announced MHA IB Result 2019, IB Result 2019 for security assistant/executive in Intelligence Bureau on Wednesday (August 28). The MHA IB Result 2019 was released by the Intelligence Bureau at http://recruitmentonline.in/Mha13. Candidates who had appeared for the examination can check their MHA IB Result 2019 from the direct link here http://recruitmentonline.in/Mha13/Pdf/Tier-I%20result.pdf.

The written examination for security assistant/executive in Intelligence Bureau posts were held on February 17 and March 31 (for Jammu & Srinagar centres). The candidates whose roll numbers have appeared on the result list are shortlisted for Tier-II & Tier-III exams.

Further, candidates would be intimated through email/SMS to download the call letters for Tier-II & Tier-III exams (indicating date, time, venue, relevant instructions, etc.) in due course. Attestation Form (AF) & Special Security Questionnaire (SSQ) would be sent to the shortlisted candidates along with interview call letters & the candidates are required to bring along duly filled AF & SSQ at the time of Tier-III exam/Interview.

IB Result 2019: How to check Ministry of Home Affairs Intelligence Bureau Result 2019

Step 1: Visit the official website of Ministry of Home Affairs https://mha.gov.in/ or click on http://recruitmentonline.in/Mha13

Step 2: Click on IB Result 2019 for Security Assistant

Step 3: Click on the tab which says Security Assistant Tier I IB Result 2019

Step 4: Your MHA IB Result 2019 will appear on the screen in a PDF format

Step 5: Download the PDF and keep a printout for future use

