Jharkhand result tally
00/81 seats
(41 seats to win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|INC+
|AJSU
|JVM
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|00
|00
|00
|00
|00
Assembly constituency resultsAll Seats
MHA Instructed States to Set up Detention Centres for Illegal Migrants: Maharashtra Cong
Maharashtra Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant said the state government under then CM Fadnavis, after the MHA directive, had sought place for temporary detention centres and a permanent one was planned on a three-acre plot in Navi Mumbai.
File photo of Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis.
Mumbai: The Maharashtra Congress on Tuesday claimed the Union home ministry had instructed states to set up detention centres for illegal migrants in January this year, and accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of making a false statement about such facilities at his Delhi rally.
Maharashtra Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant said the state government under then chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, after the MHA directive, had sought place for temporary detention centres and a permanent one was planned on a three-acre plot in Navi Mumbai.
He said the state home department had sent a letter on this to CIDCO on August 16 this year. He said the letter from the Union government on January 9 to states was about detention centres for foreign nationals awaiting deportation after completing their sentence due to non-confirmation of their nationality.
He accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of making a false statement in his Delhi rally by claiming there was no talk of the National Register of Citizens or detention centres at the Union government's level.
Meanwhile, BJP spokesperson Keshav Upadhaye, reactingto Sawant's allegations, said the detention centre proposal was based on Supreme Court orders of September, 2018.
"Sawant should read the papers he has acquired before making baseless allegations. The detention centres are to be set up as per Supreme court orders in response to a case filed by Collaborative Network for Research and Capacity Building (a not for profit organisation in Guwahati)."
"It had directed Union government to prepare a manual for detention centres, after which the ministry prepared draft of model detention centres and circulated it to states," he said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- PUBG Mobile ‘Dosti Ka Naya Maidan’ Online Web Series Goes Live: Here's How to Watch
- Writer Moves HC Against Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak, Seeks Credit for Story
- Google Pay Stamps Are Back! Collect These 7 Stamps And Win up to Rs 2020
- Airtel Wi-Fi Calling Now Available in More Regions For Prepaid And Postpaid Users
- WWE Raw Results: Santa Claus Wins 24/7 Title from Akira Tozawa and Then Loses it to R-Truth