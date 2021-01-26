Internet Services Suspended for 12 Hours at Protest Sites in Delhi as Farmers Rally Turns Violent

As the farmers’ tractor parade turned violent with a clash breaking out between police personnel and protesters in the national capital, the Ministry of Home Affairs issued an order for temporary suspension of internet services in parts of the National Capital Region.

The government order said services were being suspended at Singhu, Ghazipur, Tikri, Mukarba Chowk, Nangloi and adjoining areas till Tuesday midnight.

The order, issued under Section 7 of the India Telegraph Act and approved by the Union home secretary, said the suspension of services was necessary in the interest of maintaining public safety and averting a public emergency.

The clash broke out between after protesting farmers reached ITO and tried to push towards Lutyen's Delhi, following which the force resorted to lathicharge and used tear gas shells against them.

Later, the protesting farmers had entered the Red Fort and hoisted flags from some domes of the iconic monument.

The crowd swelled as some of the protesters and 'Nihangs' (traditional Sikh warriors) were seen entering the Red Fort and hoisting a flag from the staff from which prime minister unfurls the Tricolour on Independence Day.

The farmers who began their march from different border points, much before the time permitted to them for their tractor rally, reached ITO in Central Delhi despite the force denying them permission for it.

The Delhi Police had given permission to farmers protesting the three farm laws to hold their tractor parade on selected routes only after the official Republic Day parade on the Rajpath concludes. However chaos ensued as the farmers were were adamant of heading towards central Delhi.