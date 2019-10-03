Take the pledge to vote

MHA, MEA Nod Must for MoUs with Chinese Educational Institutes: UGC Tells Universities

Those that have already signed memorandums of understanding with Chinese universities should not perform any activity under the agreement before obtaining the clearances, according to a Human Resource Development Ministry communication.

PTI

Updated:October 3, 2019, 3:39 PM IST
New Delhi: The UGC has directed all educational institutes to secure the approval of Home Ministry and External Affairs Ministry before signing MoUs with Chinese universities for student and faculty exchange programmes or to open a Chinese language centre.

And those that have already signed memorandums of understanding with Chinese universities should not perform any activity under the agreement before obtaining the clearances, according to a Human Resource Development Ministry communication.

"The HRD Ministry has directed that in addition to other clearances, prior approval from Ministry of Home Affairs and Ministry of External Affairs must be taken by all academic institutions and universities before signing MoUs, Educational Exchange Programme Agreements, Joint

Declaration of Intent and Letter of Intent with chinese institutions or universities," a senior University Grants Commission official said.

"The universities, including private ones, which have already entered into MoU with Chinese universities must seek clearance from MHA for operating the agreement and till a clearance is obtained, no activities should be performed under the MoU," the official added.

The commission has sent letters to vice chancellors of all universities in this regard.

