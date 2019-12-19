English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
MHA Meeting to Review Security Situation Didn't Take Place: Officials
The Home Ministry has been closely monitoring the situation in the country in the wake of the protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.
The Home Ministry office at North Block in New Delhi.
New Delhi: A meeting that was supposed to be held for reviewing the security situation in the country on Thursday evening did not take place, officials said.
The reason for not holding the meeting is not immediately known, they said.
The Home Ministry has been closely monitoring the situation in the country in the wake of the protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Next Story Next Story
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Riding High on Toxic Masculinity, How Kabir Singh Became the Most Talked About Film of 2019
- PUBG Mobile to Soon Get Drones Similar to Call of Duty Mobile But With a Twist
- Watch | Cristiano Ronaldo's Sensational 8ft 5in Leap to Score Header vs Sampdoria
- Fresh Images of 2020 Honda City Revealed - Check Here
- Puma Has Made Sneakers For Gamers But You Must Not Wear Them Outdoors