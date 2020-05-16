INDIA

1-MIN READ

MHA Okays Evacuation of 414 Stranded Seafarers from Italy to Goa on May 20

For representation: The Home Ministry office at North Block in New Delhi.

More than 30,000 Goans seafarers are currently stranded in various ports-of-call across the globe and are waiting to return home.

  • IANS Panaji
  • Last Updated: May 16, 2020, 8:05 PM IST
More than 400 Indian seafarers, many of them Goa residents, have been tentatively cleared by the Ministry of Home Affairs to be flown from Italy to Goa on May 20.

These seafarers are working for Italian company 'Costa Cruises'.

"The MHA has no objection to carrying out immigration functions in respect of 414 Indian nationals coming to India (Dabolim airport) from Italy through three special chartered B-737 aircraft, tentatively on May 20, subject to production of no-objection certificate/permission from competent authority in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the Director General of Civil Aviation," an office memorandum issued by the MHA said in response to a query from the Ministry of External Affairs.

"The airline operator shall also strictly adhere to guidelines regarding Covid-19 issued by the Health Ministry, Ministry of External Affairs, and the DGCA," the MHA official said.

More than 30,000 Goans seafarers are currently stranded in various ports-of-call across the globe and are waiting to return home.

