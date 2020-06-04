MHA Repatriates CEO of CAPF Canteens after Controversy over 'Swadeshi' Products List

Two days after he issued orders banning the sale of over a thousand imported products, including some from Indian companies, the CEO of the Kendriya Police Kalyan Bhandar (KPKB) or the Central Police Canteen has been moved out of the KPKB.

In an order issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, DIG RM Meena has been replaced by DIG Rajeev Kumar Ranjan.

Ranjan has taken over as the CEO of the KPKB at a time when the wait is on for a new list of 'swadeshi' products which will be allowed to be sold at the canteen of paramilitary forces.

"The new order has not come yet," a paramilitary officer told CNN-News18 when asked if the MHA has given any fresh directions about what constitutes 'swadeshi'.

On May 13, Home Minister Amit Shah in a series of tweets had said that paramilitary canteens from June will only sell 'swadeshi' products. But no further clarification, as per officials, came on what defines 'swadeshi'.

The order issued by Meena landed into controversy as the MHA objected to the list of companies and accused the officer of exceeding his brief and acting unilaterally in issuing the list, which was withdrawn on Monday.

The list of products delisted on Monday included those from companies like Dabur India Ltd, Bajaj Electricals, VIP, HUL, Wipro, Bluestar, Havells and Eureka.

Meena has been repatriated to the CRPF but orders for his posting are yet to come, said a CRPF officer.