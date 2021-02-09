MHA Rules Out 'Dual Citizenship', Reveals 6.76 Lakh People Gave Up Indian Citizenship Between 2015-19

The Ministry of Home affair on Tuesday informed the Lok Sabha that between 2015 and 2019, over 6,76,074 Indians gave up Indian citizenship. The ministry made the remarks while ruling out proposal of allowing people hold dual citizenship.

As per data, 1,41,656 Indians gave up their citizenship in 2015 and opted for nationalities of other countries. In 2016, 1,44,942 Indian people changed their citizenship, 1,27,905 in 2017, 1,25,130 in 2018 and 1,36,441 in 2019, Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai stated.

A total of 1,24,99,395 indian citizens are living abroad the MHA quoting information available with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) told the parliament.

The Indian government does not allow provisions of holding 'dual citizenship'. The government, however, grants Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card holders statutory rights under the Citizenship Act, 1955. Persons of Indian Origin (PIOs) of certain category including those who migrated from India and acquired citizenship of a foreign country other than Pakistan and Bangladesh, are eligible for grant of OCI as long as their home countries allow dual citizenship in some form or the other under their local laws.