INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

MHA Says Odisha Govt to Decide on Holding Rath Yatra in Puri, Allows Chariot Construction

Devotees pull the chariots of Lord Jagannath, Balarama and Subhadra during the annual Rath Yatra, in Puri in July, 2019. (Image: PTI)

Devotees pull the chariots of Lord Jagannath, Balarama and Subhadra during the annual Rath Yatra, in Puri in July, 2019. (Image: PTI)

No religious congregation should take place in the 'Ratha Khala' and complete segregation of it should be ensured, the ministry said.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 7, 2020, 8:37 PM IST
Share this:

The Union Home Ministry on Thursday made it clear that the decision of holding the Rath Yatra in Puri would be taken by the Odisha government keeping in mind the prevailing COVID-19 situation, but allowed construction of the chariot for the religious procession.

In a letter to the Odisha government, the Home Ministry said the activity of chariot construction was allowed to be undertaken in the 'Ratha Khala', which is situated on both sides of the Grand Road in front of the Jagannath temple office and the Sri Nahar palace, subject to fulfilling conditions.

No religious congregation should take place in the 'Ratha Khala' and complete segregation of it should be ensured, the ministry said.

However, the decision of holding the annual Ratha Yatra would be taken by the state government, keeping in view the conditions prevailing at that point of time, the letter said.

According to the guidelines issued for the ongoing lockdown, religious congregation is strictly prohibited.

The ministry said the managing committee of the Shri Jagannath Temple, following a meeting on Monday, urged for allowing construction of the chariot in the 'Ratha Khala'.

The committee said no religious congregation takes place in the 'Ratha Khala' as it is a workplace and not a public place accessible to the general public.

However, for effective COVID-19 management, complete segregation of the 'Ratha Khala' will be done from the adjoining Grand Road and adjoining properties by erecting a cloth partition wall so that public can be effectively prohibited, the temple committee said.

The committed added that the national directives for COVID-19 management would be fully implemented, the home ministry letter said.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading