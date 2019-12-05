Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

MHA Seeks Suggestions from States for Overhaul in Criminal Laws

The Bureau of Police Research and Development may undertake review of the laws such as the IPC, CrPC, Indian Evidence Act and the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

PTI

Updated:December 5, 2019, 6:37 PM IST
MHA Seeks Suggestions from States for Overhaul in Criminal Laws
Representative image.

New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has asked all state governments to send their suggestions for a major overhaul and recasting of the Indian Penal Code and the CrPC, officials said on Thursday.

The new structure and content of criminal laws will be citizen centric and will reflect the aspirations of a modern democracy and provide for speedy justice, especially to the weaker sections of society, an official said.

The Bureau of Police Research and Development may undertake review of the laws such as the IPC, CrPC, Indian Evidence Act and the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

The BPRD will constitute a suitable working or consultative group and submit a report.

The laws should reflect the modern reality and the revised laws should be in accordance with democratic aspirations of the people and provide speedy justice to women, children and weaker sections of the people, another official said.

The new laws are required to focus on simplifying legal procedures so that ease of living is ensured for the common man.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had recently said in Lucknow that the Centre would soon be making changes in laws related to internal security, including necessary amendments in the IPC and the CrPC.

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy had said on Saturday in Hyderabad that the IPC and the CrPC would be amended to expedite trial in grave criminal offences such as rape and murder.

Reddy said the Centre is considering a suggestion that the conviction in such cases by trial courts may be challenged only in the Supreme Court.

"Currently the convicts go for appeals in various upper courts and high courts, resulting in long delays in awarding punishment," Reddy said.

The junior home minister also said the IPC and the CrPC need to be amended as they were framed during the British rule.

