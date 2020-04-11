Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 » India
1-min read

MHA Slams Bengal Govt Over Lockdown Violations, Seeks Report

Earlier, the Mamata Banerjee government allowed sweet shops to stay open. There were also reports of the Bengal government allowing flower shops to open.

IANS

Updated:April 11, 2020, 8:04 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
MHA Slams Bengal Govt Over Lockdown Violations, Seeks Report
File photo of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Bengal: Cracking the whip on the Mamata Banerjee government in Bengal, the Union Home Ministry has written to the state Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police seeking action against the 'dilution' of lockdown measures in the state, functioning of shops selling non-essential items and permission for religious gatherings by the state police.

"As per further reports received from security agencies, gradual dilution of lockdown has been reported from West Bengal, with an increase in the number of exceptions being provided by the state government," read the letter sent by the Internal Security Division of the MHA.

Earlier, the Mamata Banerjee government allowed sweet shops to stay open. There were also reports of the Bengal government allowing flower shops to open. But what brought discomfiture to the Mamata government is mention of allowing a huddle at certain minority dominated places that may be used by the opposition to cry appeasement, a charge Banerjee's government has often faced.

"There is no regulation of vegetable, fish and mutton markets where people have been thronging in complete violation of social distancing norms in Rajabazaar, Narkel Danga, Topsia, Metiabruz, Garden Reach, Ikbalpur and Maniktala in Kolkata," read the letter written by Deputy Secretary Srinivasu K.A.

The MHA told the Bengal top bureaucrat and top cop that these are in complete violation of the MHA orders which involved the Disaster Management Act, 2005 to enforce a complete shutdown for 21 days across India and is now tipped to be extended for another couple of weeks.

The Ministry has not only demanded strict action by the Mamata Banerjee government in the matter but asked for a report on the action it has taken against the violators.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    6,634

    +595*  

  • Total Confirmed

    7,529

    +768*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    652

    +137*  

  • Total DEATHS

    242

    +36*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 11 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,231,665

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,727,110

    +28,275

  • Cured/Discharged

    390,522

     

  • Total DEATHS

    104,923

    +2,239
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Testing centres