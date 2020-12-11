MHA Summons West Bengal Chief Secy, Police Chief Over 'Law and Order' Day After Attack on Nadda Convoy

The Union home ministry on Friday summoned West Bengal chief secretary, DGP, and state home secretary over law and order situation in the state. The summons come a day after BJP chief JP Nadda’s convoy was attacked allegedly by Trinamool Congress supporters in Kolkata, triggering blistering counter-attacks between the two parties.

The chief secretary and police chief have been called to meet the Union home secretary on December 14.

During a visit to West Bengal on Thursday, stones were hurled at Nadda's convoy. The incident happened while the convoy was on its way to Diamond Harbour area in South 24 Parganas district from Kolkata.

BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya's car was also completely ransacked in the melee, sources in the saffron party said. Vehicles of media personnel, too, were not spared, the sources added.

Commenting on the home ministry’s summons to state DGP and chief secretary, TMC MP Saugata Roy said, “This is an official matter. They can always meet bureaucrats to discuss things. I have nothing to comment on this.”

BJP National General Secretary, Kailash Vijayvargiya, welcomed the move, saying, “The law and order situation in Bengal is deteriorating under Mamata Banerjee’s rule.”

Asked if this is the first time senior bureaucrats of a state were being summoned by the Centre over a political incident, Vijayvargiya said, “What is also true is that never before was a party president attacked like this.”

Stating that he was attacked by 'TMC goons', JP Nadda had said, "The sights that I got to see on my way to this event shows how Mamata's Bengal has become a state of intolerance and lawlessness. I am here by the grace of Maa Durga. I assure you that this Govt will not last for too long and we will end this gundaraj."

Soon after, Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh had written a letter to Home Minister Amit Shah, stating that at their party office at Hastings, Kolkata, there was a mob of 200 plus with sticks, bamboos etc were demonstrating raising black flags, while the police did not intervene and casually allowed them to come within a close perimeter of Nadda's vehicle.

Ahead of West Bengal polls in 2021, Nadda is on a two-day visit to Kolkata as the party has begun it’s campaigning.