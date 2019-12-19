Take the pledge to vote

MHA to Review Security Situation Shortly as MoS Home Accuses Oppn of Fuelling Anti-CAA Protests

he prevailing situation of the country will be reviewed threadbare by the Home Ministry in the meeting, the officials said.

News18.com

Updated:December 19, 2019, 6:08 PM IST
MHA to Review Security Situation Shortly as MoS Home Accuses Oppn of Fuelling Anti-CAA Protests
Amit Shah speaks during the debate on Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in Lok Sabha . (File photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Home Ministry will review the security situation in the country on Thursday evening amid violent protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, officials said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, NSA Ajit Doval, MoS for Home G Kishan Reddy and Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla are expected to attend the meeting around 7pm, sources told News18. The prevailing situation of the country will be reviewed threadbare by the Home Ministry in the meeting, the officials said.

Opposition parties fuelling protests against Citizenship Amendment Act, said MoS Home GK Reddy.

(With PTI inputs)



