MHA Withdraws 'Z' Security Cover for Mukul Roy, Days After Turncoat's Return to TMC

The Ministry of Home Affairs has withdrawn the central security cover for Mukul Roy, who recently crossed back to the Trinamool Congress from BJP.

CRPF officials confirmed to CNN-News18 that its personnel who were protecting Roy were withdrawn on Thursday morning. Roy’s security was upgraded to Z category ahead of elections, citing possible threat from TMC cadre. Thirty-three CRPF personnel, including armed escorts, protected him in three shifts.

Roy had written to MHA requesting that his central security be withdrawn, soon after he rejoined TMC. His son Subhrangshu Roy’s CISF protection was also withdrawn last week.

He told media persons in Kolkata on Saturday that he has already “relieved the CRPF personnel from his security." But CRPF HQ said the personnel continue to be on duty.

The CISF, which provided Y-category security to Subhrangshu, withdrew its personnel on Saturday. The officials said it was as per the rulebook. “The yellow book which details the VIP security cover protocol is very clear. If a protectee does not want security, he can’t be provided protection," an official said.

Eight CISF personnel – five armed static guard and three personal security officers, one in each shift — protected Subhrangshu.

The West Bengal government provided security to both Subhrangshu and Mukul Roy soon after they returned to the ruling Trinamool congress.

A total of 77 BJP MLAs were provided central para-military cover by the MHA after the recently concluded state polls. The cover was given after BJP alleged its workers and leaders were facing post-poll violence from the TMC.

