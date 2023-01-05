MHADA Lottery 2023: Registration for 4,000 Flats in Mumbai to Start Today; Check Eligibility, How to Apply

MHADA LOTTERY 2023: A house in Mumbai is a dream for many. The soaring real estate prices have made it almost impossible to get affordable housing in the city. However, Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) is ready to make the dream of owning a house in Mumbai come true with its latest project. MHADA has launched the lottery application for a new housing scheme today, January 5. The Mumbai Housing and Area Development Board (MHADB), a wing of MHADA, will sell approximately 4,000 housing units under the housing scheme.

Around 60% of the units on offer will be from MHADA’s residential project and the rest from the Mumbai Repair and Redevelopment Board. The new houses are scattered among areas such as Goregaon West, Sion, Borivali and Powai.

To simplify the lottery application process for applicants, MHADA will be offering a one-time registration for its Mumbai wing, which can be further used for the lottery of other wings.

According to MHADA, the applicants need to offer all required documents during the online registration process and the winners will get possession of the house right after the announcement.

MHADA Lottery 2023: How To Apply

To apply for the MHADA lottery 2023, applicants must first register on the official website www.mhada.gov.in/en. All applicants must create a ‘Username’ on the portal. Applicants must ‘Select the lottery and scheme’. The final step is to make an online payment for the lottery registration through net banking. All applications must be submitted on or before the last date, January 31. Applicants will have to pay a lottery registration fee of up to Rs 20,000 depending upon their income group.

Applicants must meet all of the criteria listed below in order to participate in the MHADA lottery scheme.

MHADA Lottery 2023: Eligibility

An applicant must be at least 18 years old. No application in the name of a child will be accepted. Certificate of domicile An applicant for Low Income Group flats must have a monthly income of Rs 25,001 to Rs 50,000. An applicant for Middle Income Group flats must have a monthly income of Rs 50,001 to Rs 75,000. An applicant for High Income Group flats must have a monthly income of Rs 75,001 or more.

MHADA Lottery 2023: List of Documents

Aadhaar card

Birth certificate

Domicile Certificate of Maharashtra

Eligible driving license

PAN card

Bank account details

Passport

School leaving Certificate

Voter ID Card

The applicants are required to submit their PAN card, Aadhaar card and residence proof. Applicants belonging to economically weaker sections will have to furnish the relevant certificate. The draw is expected to take place next month. Winners of the lottery will have to report to the MHADA office to take possession of the flat after payment of the balance amount.

