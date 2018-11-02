MHADA Official Held for Accepting Rs 20,000 as Bribe in Mumbai

: An executive engineer of Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (Mhada) who allegedly took Rs 20,000 as bribe from a contractor was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Wednesday.Suryakant Shankerrao Deshmukh, 33, is as an executive engineer at the MHADA C division at Chandanwadi in South Mumbai.According to a Midday report, Deshmukh demanded two per cent share (Rs 16,000) on the bill of Rs 8, 00,000, from the contractor, who had completed the repairs of an MHADA building at MSS lane at Sonapur.ACB officials revealed, he even demanded an extra amount of Rs. 5,000 for vigilance.The contractor tried to negotiate the price with the MHADA official and eventually managed to bring it down to Rs 20,000.After the contractor approached the ACB, a trap was laid at MHADA office and Deshmukh was caught in the act of accepting Rs 20,000, the report said.​