MHADA Pune Lottery 2020 Registration Begins at lottery.mhada.gov.in, Apply Before January 12

MHADA Pune lottery 2020 | The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) has started the registration process for the lottery through which it will allot affordable homes to the low- and mid-income segment buyers in Pune. Those who want to apply for LIG and MIG houses will have to fill MHADA Pune lottery 2020 registration form by visiting the official website of the MHADA at lottery.mhada.gov.in. It will also hold a draw for allotment of high-income group flats.

The MHADA has come up with 5,579 flats and 68 plots for allotment to lottery winners.

The registration process began on Thursday and will end on January 11, 2021, at 5 pm. The last date for submitting online application is January 12, 2021. The deadline for paying the application fee is January 13, 2021.

The draft list of accepted applications will be published on January 18, 2021, and the final list will be released on January 20, 2021. The names of successful applicants in the draw will be published on January 22, 2021, on the MHADA site.

How to register for MHADA Pune lottery 2020

Step 1: Visit lottery.mhada.gov.in

Step 2: Click on register option and fill basic information to create a username and password

Step 3: Fill the application form and select lottery and scheme

Step 4: Make the fee payment

Step 5: Take a printout of the acknowledgement form

The online application process was launched by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. The houses will be allotted in Pune, Kolhapur, Sangli and Solapur.

"The work of providing houses to common people at affordable prices through the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) is on. Its schemes are receiving a good response due to the faith created in the minds of the people," Pawar was quoted as saying in an official statement.

The deputy chief minister clarified that the whole lottery process is transparent and there is no scope for middlemen. He alerted that people should not fall prey to frauds.