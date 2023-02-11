CHANGE LANGUAGE
Mhadei Row: Various Organisations in Goa Allege Water Diversion by K'taka, Plan Protests

February 11, 2023

Panaji (Panjim, India

Goa and Karnataka have been engaged in a tussle over sharing of the river water for several years

In a preliminary meeting held on Wednesday, Goa Assembly committee chairman Subhash Shirodkar said major decisions will be taken in the next 15-20 days

Various organisations in Goa have planned protests against the alleged diversion of Mhadei river water by the neighbouring Karnataka in the coming days.

The NGOs under the aegis of ‘Save Mhadei Save Goa Front’ on Saturday appealed to people to light diyas (earthen lamps) on Sunday at 7.30 pm.

Activist Prajal Sakhardande said various programmes, including corner meetings, will be held in the coastal state over the issue.

Goa and Karnataka have been engaged in a tussle over sharing of the river water for several years. Goa has often accused Karnataka of proceeding unilaterally in the matter by ignoring pacts.

Activist Hridaynath Shirodkar said all the 40 MLAs should also participate in this protest by lighting diyas.

He claimed state Water Resources Department Minister Subhash Shirodkar has reportedly shown a willingness to light diyas.

Environmental activist Abhijeet Prabhudesai alleged the Mhadei river water was being diverted for coal and power plants and that the Karnataka government wants to convert the entire Bellari belt into a power and steel plant corridor.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
February 11, 2023
