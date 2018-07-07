MHT CET 2018 2nd Allotment List Expected Soon at dtemaharashtra.gov.in, Stay Tuned!

MHT CET 2018 2nd Allotment List is expected to be released anytime soon by the Directorate of Technical Education (DTE), Maharashtra on its official website - dtemaharashtra.gov.in. DTE had organized the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2018 on 10th May 2018 for candidates seeking admissions to Engineering and Pharmacy courses. The result of the same was declared on 2nd June 2018, last month. Candidates awaiting the MHT CET 2018 2nd round of allotment list for engineering must keep a close tab on the official website to check the details.Directorate of Technical Education (DTE), Maharashtra had begun the counseling process in the 1st week of June 2018 and the students were given the opportunity to select the preferred college through official website.Students need to register in the colleges within the given stipulated period once the results of 2nd round allotment list is out. The details of the schedule will be mentioned in the notification on the official website.Directorate of Technical Education (DTE), Maharashtra organizes MHT CET for admissions to 1st year Engineering and Technology programmes (BE/ BTech) and Pharmacy programmes (BPharma/ PharmaD) in the state every year.