MHT CET 2018: First Allotment List to be Out Today at dtemaharashtra.gov.in

DTE Maharashtra had organized the Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2018 on 10th May 2018, for candidates seeking admissions to Engineering and Pharmacy courses in various institutions and colleges in the state of Maharashtra. Approximately 4.3 Lakh candidates had participated in the MHT CET 2018.

Updated:June 29, 2018, 11:40 AM IST
MHT CET 2018 First Allotment List is expected to be released today by the Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) Maharashtra on its official website - dtemaharashtra.gov.in.

DTE Maharashtra had organized the Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2018 on 10th May 2018, for candidates seeking admissions to Engineering and Pharmacy courses in various institutions and colleges in the state of Maharashtra. Approximately 4.3 Lakh candidates had participated in the MHT CET 2018.

Candidates awaiting MHT CET 2018 First Allotment List must stay tuned and visit https://mhtcet2018.dtemaharashtra.gov.in to know if they’ve made it to their preferred college/institution in the First Round of Seat Allotment.

Candidates who get selected in the first round need to report at the allocated college within the time specified by DTE, Maharashtra, for admissions to B.E/B.Tech, B.Pharm./ Pharm. D. Courses and B.Sc. (Honours) (Agriculture) / B.Sc. (Honours) (Horticulture) / B.Sc. (Honours) (Forestry) / B.Tech. (Agriculture Engineering) / B.Tech. (Food Technology) / B.Sc. (Honours) (Community Science) / B. Tech. (Bio-Technology) / B.F.Sc. (Fisheries) / B.Sc. (Honours) (Animal Husbandry) for the academic year 2018-19.

| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
