MHT CET 2020: Oct 12 Exam Disrupted Due to Mumbai Power Cut; CET Cell to Conduct Re-paper on or Before Oct 20

The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, has decided to hold a re-exam for MHT CET 2020, which was to be conducted on October 12, but could not take place due to power outage in Mumbai. The CET Cell is conducting MHT CET 2020 for PCM group from October 12 to October 20.

“On 12th October 2020, due to power outage in the Mumbai Region at around 10:00 am, first session candidates at the following five Test Centers faced disruption in the said examination,” the CET Cell said in a notification.

The exam for candidates who were to take the test at the five centres will be conducted on or before October 20.

The five centres are Thakur College of Engineering and Technology, Thakur Institute of Management Studies Career Development and Research, Thakur Institute of Management Studies and Research, Babasaheb Gawde Institute of Technology and Don Bosco Center for Learning.

Those who appeared at these exam centres are advised to check the official website of the exam at https://mhtcet2020.mahaonline.gov.in for any update. They will also be informed of the exam date and time through SMS and email.

On Monday, due to power outage in the Mumbai region, western and central Railways local train services were hit. The CET Cell has said that as a result of this, possibility of candidates not being able to reach exam centres could not be ruled out.

In order to safeguard the interests of such students who could not reach the test centres, the CET Cell would decide about the course of action in the best interest of such aspirants. Candidates who could not appear for MHT CET 2020 PCM exam in the second session – from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm are advised to visit the official website of the CET Cell at http://cetcell.mahacet.org/ for updates.

The exam for PCM group is being held at 175 test centres in Maharashtra.