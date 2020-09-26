MHT CET Admit Card 2020 Released, Check More Details at Official Website

The Directorate of Technical Education on Saturday, September 26, released the admit card for the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2020. This is only for the PCB group. Candidates who have gone the application process can download the MHT CET 2020 admit card from the official website.

Students must note that they will not be permitted in the exam hall without producing the admit card. The admit card will have details including date of examination, the address of MHT CET exam centre, instructions for the exam day, coronavirus guidelines that need to be mandatorily followed and your personal details.

The MHT CET exam for PCB group will be held from October 1 to October 9 at different centres across the state. Meanwhile, it must be noted that there is no information regarding the release date of PCM admit card.

In order to download the admit card for MHT CET 2020, follow these steps:

Step 1: Enter the name of the official website on search bar mhtcet2020.mahaonline.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the candidate login section

Step 3: Now, you will be taken to a new page wherein you will have to type in your credentials and hit the submit button

Step 4: It will redirect you to a new page, where you will be required to click on the option that reads, “Download hall tickets”

Step 5: Select the Subject (PCB) and hit the search tab

Step 6: Download the admit card and take a hard copy out of it

The said state entrance exam is conducted for admission in engineering, agriculture, and pharmacy. The state conducts various other exams for admissions in courses like Business Administration, Master in Management Studies, Master in Computer Applications, Bachelor of Hotel Management and Catering Technology, Master of Architecture, Master of Hotel Management and Catering Technology.