1-min read

MHT CET Admit Cards 2018 Released at dtemaharashtra.gov.in, Download Now

Contributor Content

Updated:April 24, 2018, 4:22 PM IST
The Common Entrance Test 2018 is scheduled to be conducted in offline mode.
MHT CET 2018 Admit Cards have been released by the Directorate of Technical Education, Maharashtra on its official website — dtemaharashtra.gov.in.

DTE, Maharashtra is scheduled to organize the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2018 on 10th May 2018 for candidates seeking admissions to Engineering and Pharmacy courses in various institutions and colleges in the state of Maharashtra.

Candidates who have enrolled for the same must download their Admit Cards by following the instructions given below:

How to Download Admit Cards:
Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://dtemaharashtra.gov.in
Step 2 – Click on Visit DTE Home Page
Step 3 – Under CET 2018 tab, select MHT-CET 2018 from the drop down
Step 4 – Login to your candidate profile
Step 5 – Download your Admit Card and take a printout for further reference

Direct Link:
https://dtemaharashtra.gov.in/mhtcet2018/

DTE Maharashtra is organizing MHT CET 2018 examination for admissions to B.E/B.Tech, B.Pharm./ Pharm. D. Courses and B.Sc. (Honours) (Agriculture) / B.Sc. (Honours) (Horticulture) / B.Sc. (Honours) (Forestry) / B.Tech. (Agriculture Engineering) / B.Tech. (Food Technology) / B.Sc. (Honours) (Community Science) / B. Tech. (Bio-Technology) / B.F.Sc. (Fisheries) / B.Sc. (Honours) (Animal Husbandry) for the academic year 2018-19.

DTE Maharashtra had earlier clarified that the difficulty level in Maths, Physics and Chemistry papers will be equivalent to JEE Main, while for Biology, it will be similar to NEET Test. The questions will be based on Class 11th syllabus (20%) and Class 12th syllabus (80%).

The Common Entrance Test 2018 is scheduled to be conducted in offline mode and will comprise of 250 MCQs based on mathematics in Paper I, physics and chemistry in Paper II and biology in Paper III.

| Edited by: Bijaya Das
