MHT CET Counselling 2019 Update: Fresh Online Registration Begins at mahacet.org

MHT CET Counselling 2019: The fresh online registration and document uploading process for MHT CET Counselling 2019 has begun. The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has released the notification for MHT CET Counselling 2019 on its official website mahacet.org. Earlier, the Maharashtra CET 2019 Counselling was scheduled on June 19, but was cancelled due to unresponsive page hosted at the admission portal. According to information available in the DTE Maharashtra’s circular, the MHT CET 2019 Counselling fee submitted by the registered candidate will be refunded in their account within two weeks.

The circular can be read here

All the qualifying candidates of engineering, pharma, architecture and hotel management courses of MHT CET 2019 exam have to register afresh. The dateline for registering for the counseling round of DTE Maharashtra Admissions 2019 will extend from June 24 to June 30 upto 11.59 pm. The document verification will take place at all the designated Facilitation Centers (FC) from June 26 to July 1 (5 pm). On the next day, i.e. July 2, the provisional MHT CET merit list for Maharashtra State/All India/J&K Migrant candidates will be published.

MHT CET Counselling 2019: Know the Fresh Registration Process

Candidates taking admission into B.E/B.tech/B.HMCT/B.Pharma/B.Arch courses should take a note of the revised MHT CET 2019 Counselling date.

Step 1- Visit the official website of State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra: mahacet.org or click maha2019cap.org and from here click on the direct link for respective course

Step 2- On the homepage, click on ‘register’ for MHT CET Counselling 2019 tab

Step 3- On the new window, enter the required details, give names of your preferred course/college name, upload photograph, signature and required documents

Step 4- Pay the DTE Maharashtra CET 2019 Counselling fee

Step 5- Submit the MHT CET Counselling form and take a printout

The MHT CET Counselling fee is Rs 800 for general category candidate, while those belonging to reserved quota have to pay Rs 600. The DTE Maharashtra Admissions 2019 will be conducted through Centralised Admission Process (CAP) in three rounds. The first, second and third CAP admission rounds are scheduled for July 6, July 16, and July 24, respectively.