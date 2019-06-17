MHT CET Law Result 2019: Maha Directorate of Higher Education Declares CET LLB Result Today at mhtcet2019.mahaonline.gov.in
The Maharashtra Directorate of Higher Education announced MHT Common Entrance Test result for LLB today on the official website mhtcet2019.mahaonline.gov.in
(Image: News18.com)
MHT CET Law Result 2019 | The Maharashtra Directorate of Higher Education has declared the MHT CET LLB Result 2019 on June 17 (Monday). The law result of Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) for the 2019 academic batch got uploaded at Maharashtra state Common Entrance Test Cell’s official website mhtcet2019.mahaonline.gov.in and is available for download in PDF version.
The declared MHT CET Law Result 2019 contains name, roll number and total scored marks out of 150 of qualifying candidates. The direct link for downloading the MHT CET Law Result 2019 is still live and can be accessed by clicking here.
Earlier, on June 4, the MHT CET Result 2019 for Engineering, Agriculture, Pharmacy, Dairy Technology, Fishery Science courses were declared.
MHT CET Law Result 2019: Steps to download the PDF List
Below are given steps for downloading MHT CET Law Result 2019 in online mode from state Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra portal:
Step 1: Visit the official homepage mhtcet2019.mahaonline.gov.in
Step 2: On right side there is link reading ‘download MHT CET 2019 Law Result declaration’ under important exam-date section
Step 3: Click on it and the complete MHT CET Law Result 2019 in PDF file will open
Step 4: Search your roll number and know your scores
Step 5: Download the soft copy of MAH CET 2019 result
The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) was held on June 1.
Also Watch
-
"Save the Saviours" : What Protesting Doctors Demand
-
Thursday 13 June , 2019
Is this Viral Video of Foreigners Dancing to 'Lollypop Lagelu', Actually From London?
-
Tuesday 11 June , 2019
Everest Traffic Jam: Delhi Mountaineer Recalls Horror of Getting Stranded in Death Zone
-
Tuesday 11 June , 2019
Exclusive: First Pictures of AN-32 Plane Found in Arunachal
-
Tuesday 11 June , 2019
Water Scarcity in India: Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Maharashtra Affected
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Anup Jalota to Co-Host Bigg Boss 13 with Salman Khan? Here’s All You Need to Know
- Pakistan Fans Trashing Their Own Team After India’s World Cup Victory is Pure Gold
- Gautam Gambhir Pads Up By Taking Oath as Lok Sabha MP
- Game of Thrones Star Sophie Turner to Play Boy George in His Biopic?
- Maruti Suzuki Launches BS-VI-Compliant WagonR at Rs 5.10 Lakh
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s