Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

MHT CET Result 2019 Decalred at mhtcet2019.mahaonline.gov.in. Where to Check

The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Cell Decalred the MHT CET Result 2019 at mhtcet2019.mahaonline.gov.in. Where to Check

Trending Desk

Updated:June 4, 2019, 11:25 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
MHT CET Result 2019 Decalred at mhtcet2019.mahaonline.gov.in. Where to Check
(Image: News18.com)
Loading...
MHT CET Result 2019 | The state Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra released the result of state-level MAH CET 2019 examinations. The MHT CET Result 2019, CET Result 2019, Maharashtra CET Result is expected to be declared on the official website mhtcet2019.mahaonline.gov.in. Till now, the MHT CET Answer Key 2019 was released on May 22 and reportedly nearly 20 questions were challenged and duly answered by the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Cell.

Candidates are advised to keep visiting the CTE Maharashtra’s homepage frequently for checking their MHT CET Result 2019 and look for an active window for accessing their score and merit list.

Steps to check MHT CET Result 2019

Below are given steps for downloading MHT CET Result 2019 in online mode from state Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra portal -

Step 1- Visit the official homepage mhtcet2019.mahaonline.gov.in
Step 2- Search for a tab saying download MAH CET 2019 result
Step 3- Click it and you will be redirected on a new window
Step 4- Enter the required details
Step 5- The MAH CET 2019 result, merit list can be viewed and downloaded

The state-level Maharashtra Common Entrance Test or also popular as MHT CET was held May 2 to May 13, this year for admission to several undergraduate courses including Engineering, Agriculture, Pharmacy, Dairy Technology, Fishery Science.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram