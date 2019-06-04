English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
MHT CET Result 2019 Declared at mhtcet2019.mahaonline.gov.in. Where to Check
The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Cell Declared the MHT CET Result 2019 at mhtcet2019.mahaonline.gov.in. Where to Check
(Image: News18.com)
MHT CET Result 2019 | The state Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra released the result of state-level MAH CET 2019 examinations. The MHT CET Result 2019, CET Result 2019, Maharashtra CET Result is expected to be declared on the official website mhtcet2019.mahaonline.gov.in. Till now, the MHT CET Answer Key 2019 was released on May 22 and reportedly nearly 20 questions were challenged and duly answered by the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Cell.
Candidates are advised to keep visiting the CTE Maharashtra’s homepage frequently for checking their MHT CET Result 2019 and look for an active window for accessing their score and merit list.
Steps to check MHT CET Result 2019
Below are given steps for downloading MHT CET Result 2019 in online mode from state Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra portal -
Step 1- Visit the official homepage mhtcet2019.mahaonline.gov.in
Step 2- Search for a tab saying download MAH CET 2019 result
Step 3- Click it and you will be redirected on a new window
Step 4- Enter the required details
Step 5- The MAH CET 2019 result, merit list can be viewed and downloaded
The state-level Maharashtra Common Entrance Test or also popular as MHT CET was held May 2 to May 13, this year for admission to several undergraduate courses including Engineering, Agriculture, Pharmacy, Dairy Technology, Fishery Science.
