Narendra Modi
Rajnath Singh
Amit Shah
Nitin Gadkari
D V Sadananda Gowda
Nirmala Sitharaman
Ramvilas Paswan
Narendra Singh Tomar
Ravi Shankar Prasad
Harsimrat Kaur Badal
Thawar Chand Gehlot
S Jaishankar
Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank
Arjun Munda
Smriti Irani
Harsh Vardhan
Prakash Javadekar
Piyush Goyal
Dharmendra Pradhan
Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
Pralhad Joshi
Dr Mahendra Nath Pandey
Arvind Sawant
Giriraj Singh
Gajendra Singh Shekhawat
Santosh Kumar Gangwar
Rao Inderjit Singh
Shripad Yesso Naik
Dr Jitendra Singh
Kiren Rijiju
Prahlad Singh Patel
R K Singh
Hardeep Singh Puri
Mansukh L Mandaviya
Faggan Singh Kulaste
Ashwini Choubey
Arjun Ram Meghwal
V K Singh
Krishan Pal Gurjar
Danve Raosaheb Dadarao
G Kishan Reddy
Parshottam Rupala
Ramdas Athawale
Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti
Babul Supriyo
Sanjeev Kumar Balyan
Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao
Anurag Singh Thakur
Angadi Suresh Channabasappa
Nityanand Rai
Ratan Lal Kataria
V Muraleedharan
Renuka Singh Saruta
Som Prakash
Rameshwar Teli
Pratap Chandra Sarangi
Kailash Choudhary
Debasree Chaudhari
MHT CET Result 2019 Expected in First Week of June at mhtcet2019.mahaonline.gov.in. How to Check
Candidates are advised to keep visiting the CTE Maharashtra’s homepage frequently for checking their MHT CET Result 2019 and look for an active window for accessing their score and merit list.
(Image: News18.com)
Loading...
MHT CET Result 2019 | The state Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra will release the result of state-level MAH CET 2019 examinations in the first week of June. The MHT CET Result 2019, CET Result 2019, Maharashtra CET Result is expected to be declared on the official website mhtcet2019.mahaonline.gov.in. Till now, the MHT CET Answer Key 2019 was released on May 22 and reportedly nearly 20 questions were challenged and duly answered by the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Cell.
Candidates are advised to keep visiting the CTE Maharashtra’s homepage frequently for checking their MHT CET Result 2019 and look for an active window for accessing their score and merit list.
Steps to check MHT CET Result 2019
Below are given steps for downloading MHT CET Result 2019 in online mode from state Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra portal -
Step 1- Visit the official homepage mhtcet2019.mahaonline.gov.in
Step 2- Search for a tab saying download MAH CET 2019 result
Step 3- Click it and you will be redirected on a new window
Step 4- Enter the required details
Step 5- The MAH CET 2019 result, merit list can be viewed and downloaded
The state-level Maharashtra Common Entrance Test or also popular as MHT CET was held May 2 to May 13, this year for admission to several undergraduate courses including Engineering, Agriculture, Pharmacy, Dairy Technology, Fishery Science.
Candidates are advised to keep visiting the CTE Maharashtra’s homepage frequently for checking their MHT CET Result 2019 and look for an active window for accessing their score and merit list.
Steps to check MHT CET Result 2019
Below are given steps for downloading MHT CET Result 2019 in online mode from state Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra portal -
Step 1- Visit the official homepage mhtcet2019.mahaonline.gov.in
Step 2- Search for a tab saying download MAH CET 2019 result
Step 3- Click it and you will be redirected on a new window
Step 4- Enter the required details
Step 5- The MAH CET 2019 result, merit list can be viewed and downloaded
The state-level Maharashtra Common Entrance Test or also popular as MHT CET was held May 2 to May 13, this year for admission to several undergraduate courses including Engineering, Agriculture, Pharmacy, Dairy Technology, Fishery Science.
