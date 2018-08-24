English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
MICAT (I) 2018 Exam Rescheduled from 2 Dec to 1 Dec 2018, Apply Before 20 November 2018
The application process for MICAT (I) began on August 23 for its PGDM (C) programme and interested candidates need to register online on or before 20 November 2018, 5 pm.
(Image: News18.com)
MICAT (I) 2018 Exam has been rescheduled from 2nd December 2018 to 1 December 2018 by MICA. The Institution has updated the exam date on its official website. Though no reason has been cited behind this rescheduling of the MICA Common Admission Test (I) 2018 examination, it is widely speculated that the move comes in view of IIFT 2019 examination which is also scheduled for 2 December 2018 itself.
The application process for MICAT (I) began on August 23 for its PGDM (C) programme and interested candidates need to register online on or before 20 November 2018, 5 pm. Interested candidates can follow the instructions below and register online before the due date:
How to apply for MICAT (I) Exam?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://www.mica.ac.in/
Step 2 – Click on PGDM-C 2019-2021 Admissions Open. Apply Online.
Step 3 – Click on ‘New Registration’
Step 4 – Fill the registration form and click on Submit
Step 5 – Fill the application form, pay application fee and complete the application process
Step 6 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - https://cdn.digialm.com/EForms/configuredHtml/1468/57658/index.html
Application Fee:
The applicants need to pay Rs 1985 as application fee.
Eligibility Criteria:
The applicant must possess a Bachelor's degree or an equivalent qualification in any discipline recognized by the Association of Indian Universities (AIU).
MICAT Exam Pattern:
MICAT consists of 3 sections viz section A (Psychometric Test), section B (Verbal ability, Quantitative ability and Data Interpretation, General awareness, Divergent and Convergent Thinking) and section C (Descriptive Test).
Examination Centers for MICAT:
Ahmedabad
Aizawl
Ajmer
Aligarh
Allahabad
Bareilly
Bangalore
Bhopal
Bhubaneswar
Chandigarh
Chennai
Dehradun
Delhi
Dhanbad
Faridabad
Gandhinagar (Gujarat)
Ghaziabad
Gurgaon
Gwalior
Guwahati
Hyderabad
Indore
Jabalpur
Jaipur
Jamshedpur
Jammu
Kanpur
Kochi
Kolkata
Lucknow
Meerut
Navi Mumbai
Mumbai
Muzaffarnagar
Nagpur
Noida
Panjim
Patna
Pune
Raipur
Rajkot
Ranchi
Surat
Trivandrum
Udaipur
Vadodara
Varanasi
Visakhapatnam
