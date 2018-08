MICAT (I) 2018 Exam Rescheduled from 2 Dec to 1 Dec 2018, Apply Before 20 November 2018

MICAT (I) 2018 Exam has been rescheduled from 2nd December 2018 to 1 December 2018 by MICA. The Institution has updated the exam date on its official website. Though no reason has been cited behind this rescheduling of the MICA Common Admission Test (I) 2018 examination, it is widely speculated that the move comes in view of IIFT 2019 examination which is also scheduled for 2 December 2018 itself.The application process for MICAT (I) began on August 23 for its PGDM (C) programme and interested candidates need to register online on or before 20 November 2018, 5 pm. Interested candidates can follow the instructions below and register online before the due date:How to apply for MICAT (I) Exam?– Visit the official website - https://www.mica.ac.in/ – Click on PGDM-C 2019-2021 Admissions Open. Apply Online.– Click on ‘New Registration’– Fill the registration form and click on Submit– Fill the application form, pay application fee and complete the application process– Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further referenceThe applicants need to pay Rs 1985 as application fee.The applicant must possess a Bachelor's degree or an equivalent qualification in any discipline recognized by the Association of Indian Universities (AIU).MICAT consists of 3 sections viz section A (Psychometric Test), section B (Verbal ability, Quantitative ability and Data Interpretation, General awareness, Divergent and Convergent Thinking) and section C (Descriptive Test).AhmedabadAizawlAjmerAligarhAllahabadBareillyBangaloreBhopalBhubaneswarChandigarhChennaiDehradunDelhiDhanbadFaridabadGandhinagar (Gujarat)GhaziabadGurgaonGwaliorGuwahatiHyderabadIndoreJabalpurJaipurJamshedpurJammuKanpurKochiKolkataLucknowMeerutNavi MumbaiMumbaiMuzaffarnagarNagpurNoidaPanjimPatnaPuneRaipurRajkotRanchiSuratTrivandrumUdaipurVadodaraVaranasiVisakhapatnam