MICAT (I) 2019 Registration to Begin Today for PGDM (C), Stay Tuned!

MICAT (I) 2019 Registration for PGDM (C) programme is scheduled to begin today i.e.23rd August 2018 on its official website - mica.ac.in . As per the official schedule for admissions to Post Graduate Diploma in Management - Communications (PGDM-C), the registration will be starting from today and the last date to complete the application process is 20th November 2018. MICAT is a Computer Based Test conducted for candidates aspiring admissions to the MICA PGDM (C). It is scheduled to take place on 2nd December 2018 for admissions to the 2019-21 batch. The link to download Admit cards will be activated from 26th November 2018.The applicants need to pay Rs.1985 as application fee.The applicant must possess a Bachelor's degree or an equivalent qualification in any discipline recognized by the Association of Indian Universities (AIU).MICAT consists of 3 sections viz section A (Psychometric Test), section B (Verbal ability, Quantitative ability and Data Interpretation, General awareness, Divergent and Convergent Thinking) and section C (Descriptive Test).AhmedabadAizawlAjmerAligarhAllahabadBareillyBangaloreBhopalBhubaneswarChandigarhChennaiDehradunDelhiDhanbadFaridabadGandhinagar (Gujarat)GhaziabadGurgaonGwaliorGuwahatiHyderabadIndoreJabalpurJaipurJamshedpurJammuKanpurKochiKolkataLucknowMeerutNavi MumbaiMumbaiMuzaffarnagarNagpurNoidaPanjimPatnaPuneRaipurRajkotRanchiSuratTrivandrumUdaipurVadodaraVaranasiVisakhapatnamInterested candidates must keep a tab on the official website to apply online once the application window is made available. Meanwhile, candidates can read more details of the MICA PGDM (C) programme at the url mentioned below: