MICAT (I) 2019 Registration to Begin Today for PGDM (C), Stay Tuned!
Interested candidates must keep a tab on the official website to apply online once the application window is made available.
Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18
MICAT (I) 2019 Registration for PGDM (C) programme is scheduled to begin today i.e.23rd August 2018 on its official website - mica.ac.in. As per the official schedule for admissions to Post Graduate Diploma in Management - Communications (PGDM-C), the registration will be starting from today and the last date to complete the application process is 20th November 2018. MICAT is a Computer Based Test conducted for candidates aspiring admissions to the MICA PGDM (C). It is scheduled to take place on 2nd December 2018 for admissions to the 2019-21 batch. The link to download Admit cards will be activated from 26th November 2018.
Application Fee:
The applicants need to pay Rs.1985 as application fee.
Eligibility Criteria:
The applicant must possess a Bachelor's degree or an equivalent qualification in any discipline recognized by the Association of Indian Universities (AIU).
MICAT Exam Pattern:
MICAT consists of 3 sections viz section A (Psychometric Test), section B (Verbal ability, Quantitative ability and Data Interpretation, General awareness, Divergent and Convergent Thinking) and section C (Descriptive Test).
Examination Centers for MICAT:
Ahmedabad
Aizawl
Ajmer
Aligarh
Allahabad
Bareilly
Bangalore
Bhopal
Bhubaneswar
Chandigarh
Chennai
Dehradun
Delhi
Dhanbad
Faridabad
Gandhinagar (Gujarat)
Ghaziabad
Gurgaon
Gwalior
Guwahati
Hyderabad
Indore
Jabalpur
Jaipur
Jamshedpur
Jammu
Kanpur
Kochi
Kolkata
Lucknow
Meerut
Navi Mumbai
Mumbai
Muzaffarnagar
Nagpur
Noida
Panjim
Patna
Pune
Raipur
Rajkot
Ranchi
Surat
Trivandrum
Udaipur
Vadodara
Varanasi
Visakhapatnam
Interested candidates must keep a tab on the official website to apply online once the application window is made available. Meanwhile, candidates can read more details of the MICA PGDM (C) programme at the url mentioned below:
https://www.mica.ac.in/postgraduate-programme/selection-process-and-timelines
