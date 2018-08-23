GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
MICAT (I) 2019 Registration to Begin Today for PGDM (C), Stay Tuned!

Interested candidates must keep a tab on the official website to apply online once the application window is made available.

Updated:August 23, 2018, 1:23 PM IST
MICAT (I) 2019 Registration to Begin Today for PGDM (C), Stay Tuned!
Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18
MICAT (I) 2019 Registration for PGDM (C) programme is scheduled to begin today i.e.23rd August 2018 on its official website - mica.ac.in. As per the official schedule for admissions to Post Graduate Diploma in Management - Communications (PGDM-C), the registration will be starting from today and the last date to complete the application process is 20th November 2018. MICAT is a Computer Based Test conducted for candidates aspiring admissions to the MICA PGDM (C). It is scheduled to take place on 2nd December 2018 for admissions to the 2019-21 batch. The link to download Admit cards will be activated from 26th November 2018.

Application Fee:

The applicants need to pay Rs.1985 as application fee.

Eligibility Criteria:

The applicant must possess a Bachelor's degree or an equivalent qualification in any discipline recognized by the Association of Indian Universities (AIU).

MICAT Exam Pattern:

MICAT consists of 3 sections viz section A (Psychometric Test), section B (Verbal ability, Quantitative ability and Data Interpretation, General awareness, Divergent and Convergent Thinking) and section C (Descriptive Test).

Examination Centers for MICAT:

Ahmedabad

Aizawl

Ajmer

Aligarh

Allahabad

Bareilly

Bangalore

Bhopal

Bhubaneswar

Chandigarh

Chennai

Dehradun

Delhi

Dhanbad

Faridabad

Gandhinagar (Gujarat)

Ghaziabad

Gurgaon

Gwalior

Guwahati

Hyderabad

Indore

Jabalpur

Jaipur

Jamshedpur

Jammu

Kanpur

Kochi

Kolkata

Lucknow

Meerut

Navi Mumbai

Mumbai

Muzaffarnagar

Nagpur

Noida

Panjim

Patna

Pune

Raipur

Rajkot

Ranchi

Surat

Trivandrum

Udaipur

Vadodara

Varanasi

Visakhapatnam

Interested candidates must keep a tab on the official website to apply online once the application window is made available. Meanwhile, candidates can read more details of the MICA PGDM (C) programme at the url mentioned below:

https://www.mica.ac.in/postgraduate-programme/selection-process-and-timelines

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Photogallery

