Mice Destroy Bank Notes Worth 12 Lakh at SBI ATM in Assam's Tinsukia

@RBI @FinMinIndia @PiyushGoyal @narendramodi An ATM didn't work for 21days.For 21days technical staff didn't arrive to repair the damage and 12 lacs currency notes destroyed by mice in these 21days,in Tinsukia,Assam.This is how @TheOfficialSBI serving Assam!! @sarbanandsonwal — PRANJAL K SARMA (@pranjal773) June 19, 2018

In Assam, a case of rodent infestation took a bizarre turn after mice shredded bank notes worth over Rs 12 lakh inside an out-of-order State Bank of India ATM. The incident took place in Assam’s Tinsukia.According to local reports, the infested ATM had been out of service since May 20. However, it was only on June 11 that authorities tried to check the machine for repairs.Once inside the machine, it was found Rs 500 and Rs 2000 currency notes to the tune of Rs 12.38 lakh were rendered to mulch by mice.Global Business Solutions, the company that runs the ATM, had allegedly refilled the ATM with Rs 29 lakh on May 19, a day before the ATM stopped working, the Indian Express reported.SBI officials were able to retrieve about Rs 17 lakh from the compromised ATM. However, the incident and the delay in fixing the ATM has led to suspicion. An FIR has been lodged with Tinsukia police by SBI.