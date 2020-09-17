Michelin-star Chef Vikas Khanna Honoured For Feeding Millions In India Amid COVID-19

New York: Michelin-star chef Vikas Khanna will be honoured with the prestigious 2020 Asia Game Changer Award for feeding millions across India amid the COVID-19 pandemic through a massive food distribution drive that he coordinated from thousands of miles away in his Manhattan home. The Asia Game Changer Awards, launched by the Asia Society — a US-based non-profit organisation — in 2014, identify and honour true leaders who make a positive contribution to the future of Asia.

Khanna is the only Indian among the six honourees named by the leading organisation on Wednesday. Preeminent cellist Yo-Yo Ma, tennis champion Naomi Osaka, Korean boy band BTS, producer of Oscar-winning film ‘Parasite’ Miky Lee and business leaders and philanthropists Joe and Clara Tsai are the honourees of the Asia Game Changer Awards “for their responses to the year’s twin traumas of COVID-19 and racially motivated violence”.

Khanna is being honoured for dropping everything to feed millions in India at a time of great need and suffering. As the COVID-19 pandemic hit India, Khanna, sitting thousands of miles away in New York, launched a food distribution drive that steadily reached millions across the country. Since April, Khanna’s #FeedIndia initiative has distributed 35 million meals, including cooked and dry ration, as well as 500,000 slippers, 3.5 million sanitary pads, two millions masks and other essential supplies across hundreds of cities throughout India.

