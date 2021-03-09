Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 Hinted to Have Both Intel and AMD CPU Options Across Lineup

Microsoft is reported to launch its new Surface Laptop 4 devices in April. According to a new rumour, Microsoft will give users the option of choosing between an AMD and Intel processor in both 13.5-inch and 15-inch laptops. The options available for AMD will be the AMD Ryzen 5 4680U and the AMD Ryzen 7 4980U, and for Intel, the options available will be the 11th generation Intel Core i5-1145G7 and the Intel Core i7 1185G7.

According to the report from WinFuture, Microsoft will use the ‘Surface Edition’ of the AMD Ryzen 5 4680U and the AMD Ryzen 7 4980U on the Surface laptop 4. This is an improvement from the Ryzen 5 3580U and the Ryzen 7 3780U, but not as good as the AMD Ryzen 5000 series announced earlier this year. Intel’s 11th generation processors, on the other hand, will be from Intel’s latest Tiger Lake series. The report also hints that only the Intel processors can be configured to up to 32GB of RAM and 1TB of internal storage on the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4. The maximum with the AMD variants is rumoured to be 16GB RAM and 512GB of storage.

Apart from this, the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 will come with AMD’s Radeon Graphics on the models with an AMD CPU. Intel CPU options, on the other hand, will come with Intel Iris Plus Graphics 950 GPU. Both the 13.5-inch and 15-inch variants will have the same size 49Wh battery.

In terms of design, there is no substantial change reported. the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 will largely remain similar to the Surface Laptop 3, with very minor or no tweaks.