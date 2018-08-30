Mid-day Meal Kills One Jharkhand Student, Sends 80 Others To Hospital

A class VI student has died and around 80 others taken ill and after consuming a mid-day meal at Nawadih Middle School in Koderma, Jharkhand. The deceased, identified as Manish Kumar, died at a referral hospital during treatment on Wednesday night.One of the students told News18 that they were served a platter of rice and cooked potatoes and peas on Tuesday afternoon. After students started complaining of severe abdominal pain, vomiting and diarrhea in the evening, their parents took them to a nearby block-level referral hospital.“We were served food at around 2pm and went home after the school got over. By evening, many students from my village started complaining of pain and loose motions. Most of them went to the hospital on Wednesday," a class eight student from Navadih Middle School told News 18.It was at the hospital that the parents realised all children were from the same school and were being treated for similar symptoms.After Manish's condition continued to deteriorate and he died on Wednesday night, other children were sent to district civil hospital for better treatment.The news has created ripples in the district administration and on Wednesday Kodarma deputy commissioner Bhuvnesh Pratap Singh, Zila Parishad chairman Shalini Gupta and other top officials rushed to the civil hospital to take stalk of the situation.