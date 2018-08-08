Miffed After Being 'Brushed' by Car, Kanwariyas Attack Vehicle in Delhi



A group of Kanwariyas reportedly damaged a car in Delhi’s Moti Nagar on Tuesday.A video, which was circulated on social media, shows around a dozen men vandalising the car with sticks on a busy road. Pedestrians watched in silence as the men shattered the doors and windows of the car.The group attacked the vehicle after it allegedly brushed past them. The passengers, however, managed to escape.The police have said that no complaint has been lodged yet.The Delhi Traffic Police had recently sent out an advisory for the Kanwariyas who would be reaching cities across the country. It had also made preparations to manage the movement of Kanwariyas and regular commuters to ensure minimum inconvenience to the general public.Kanwar Yatra is an annual pilgrimage undertaken during during the Shravan month. Devotees of lord Shiva throng from across states to Haridwar, Gaumukh, Gangotri to collect water from Ganga which is thenoffered to the local shrines and temples.