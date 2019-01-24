English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Miffed With Bhopal Blogger's Sudden Arrest by Delhi Police, MP Govt Writes to Top Cop
Delhi police had reportedly arrested the social media activist on the basis of a complaint, which accused him of putting up inflammatory posts on his website and social media pages that hurt religious sentiments.
The social media activist was arrested by Delhi Police on Tuesday (Image : Youtube).
Loading...
Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh government is up in arms against the Delhi police over the sudden arrest of blogger and social media activist Abhishek Mishra.
Criticising police officers' action, home minister Bala Bachchan said, “If any MP citizen is arrested, the local police is required to be informed.”
Delhi police had reportedly arrested the social media activist on the basis of a complaint, which accused him of putting up inflammatory posts on his website and social media pages that hurt religious sentiments.
According to Mishra’s father, the blogger was forcibly taken away from his Bhopal residence at 8.30 pm on Tuesday by unidentified persons. The family has been unable to contact the him since his arrest.
In a letter addressed to Delhi police commissioner, the state home ministry said that the arrest was in violation to the Supreme Court guidelines and that the MP government has sought a probe and action against the officers involved.
Mishra has been linked to the Congress with many claiming that he was the party's IT cell worker.
Chairperson of Congress’ IT department, Abhay Tiwari, however rubbished the claims and said the blogger’s constitutional and human rights should nevertheless be protected as he is still a resident of MP and India.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Criticising police officers' action, home minister Bala Bachchan said, “If any MP citizen is arrested, the local police is required to be informed.”
Delhi police had reportedly arrested the social media activist on the basis of a complaint, which accused him of putting up inflammatory posts on his website and social media pages that hurt religious sentiments.
According to Mishra’s father, the blogger was forcibly taken away from his Bhopal residence at 8.30 pm on Tuesday by unidentified persons. The family has been unable to contact the him since his arrest.
In a letter addressed to Delhi police commissioner, the state home ministry said that the arrest was in violation to the Supreme Court guidelines and that the MP government has sought a probe and action against the officers involved.
Mishra has been linked to the Congress with many claiming that he was the party's IT cell worker.
Chairperson of Congress’ IT department, Abhay Tiwari, however rubbished the claims and said the blogger’s constitutional and human rights should nevertheless be protected as he is still a resident of MP and India.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Explains: Dance Bars Are Back But With The ‘Obscenity’ Rider
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
Campus Sexism: Students Recount Uncomfortable Experiences Around Kanak Sarkar
-
Wednesday 16 January , 2019
Karnataka Crisis Explained: Five Reasons Why The Cong-JD(S) Coalition Is Under Threat
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
In Search for 15 Trapped Meghalaya Miners, Navy Divers Spot Body After 33 Days
News18 Explains: Dance Bars Are Back But With The ‘Obscenity’ Rider
Thursday 17 January , 2019 33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
Thursday 17 January , 2019 Campus Sexism: Students Recount Uncomfortable Experiences Around Kanak Sarkar
Wednesday 16 January , 2019 Karnataka Crisis Explained: Five Reasons Why The Cong-JD(S) Coalition Is Under Threat
Thursday 17 January , 2019 In Search for 15 Trapped Meghalaya Miners, Navy Divers Spot Body After 33 Days
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss Winner Shilpa Shinde Quits Twitter, Says 'My Own Fans Were Trying to Control Me'
- Ageless Leander Paes Has No Plans to Hang up Racket Yet
- Mercedes-Benz V-Class Luxury MPV launched in India, Prices Start From Rs 68.40 Lakh
- Prateik Babbar and Sanya Sagar Get Married in Maharashtrian Style, See Pics
- Google to Verify Political Ads in India Ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha Elections
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results