Miffed With Bhopal Blogger's Sudden Arrest by Delhi Police, MP Govt Writes to Top Cop

The Madhya Pradesh government is up in arms against the Delhi police over the sudden arrest of blogger and social media activist Abhishek Mishra.Criticising police officers' action, home minister Bala Bachchan said, "If any MP citizen is arrested, the local police is required to be informed."Delhi police had reportedly arrested the social media activist on the basis of a complaint, which accused him of putting up inflammatory posts on his website and social media pages that hurt religious sentiments.According to Mishra's father, the blogger was forcibly taken away from his Bhopal residence at 8.30 pm on Tuesday by unidentified persons. The family has been unable to contact the him since his arrest.In a letter addressed to Delhi police commissioner, the state home ministry said that the arrest was in violation to the Supreme Court guidelines and that the MP government has sought a probe and action against the officers involved.Mishra has been linked to the Congress with many claiming that he was the party's IT cell worker.​Chairperson of Congress' IT department, Abhay Tiwari, however rubbished the claims and said the blogger's constitutional and human rights should nevertheless be protected as he is still a resident of MP and India.