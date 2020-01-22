Miffed with No Bribe, UP Officials Add 100 Years to Children's Age in Birth Certificates

Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh): An anti-corruption court in Bareilly recently ordered the police to lodge a case against a village development officer and a village head who allegedly increased the age of two minor children by a 100 years in their respective birth certificates after their family refused to give them a bribe.

Two-year-old Sanket's year of birth has been shown as June 13, 1916 instead of June 13, 2018 which makes him 102 years old in the birth certificate issued by the village head's office.

Sanket's elder brother Shubh who is four-years-old, has got a certificate where his birth date is mentioned as January 6, 1916 instead of January 6, 2016.

Pawan Kumar of Bela village under the Khutar police station of Shahjahanpur, had moved court alleging that birth certificates of his nephews Shubh, 4, and Sanket, 2, were issued with wrong years of birth.

SHO Tejpal Singh said that Pawan had alleged that Village Development Officer Sushil Chand Agnihotri and village head Pravin Misra had demanded Rs 500 for each birth certificate for which he had applied online two months ago.

When he refused to give bribe, the year of birth was wrongly mentioned to harass the family.

The SHO said that he has received a copy of the court order and action was being taken accordingly.

