Miffed with Numerous Power Cuts, Telangana Village Turns to Solar Energy for '100% of Its Needs'

Hyderabad: A village in Telangana has become self-sustainable in its energy needs by generating its own electricity from solar power. Banjerpally, a village in the district of Siddipet, claims to be the first to generate all its energy from natural sources, using solar panels to sustain the energy needs of its 120 households.

The initiative is being supported by the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), along with help from the local MLA.

Banjerpally uses solar energy for ot just domestic purposes, but the power connection is used for irrigation and street lighting as well. The village claims to rely on solar power for all its needs, a first to do so.

Upon entering the village, one can see solar panels atop every house.

The residents say the installation of solar panels and its equipment cost around Rs 85,000 for each house, with NABARD contributing Rs 45,000 for every household. Local NGOs also contribute towards the initiative and the remaining sum of Rs 8,500 is paid by the people.

Yadagiri, a resident whose household runs on solar power, says, “Each unit of solar equipment generates 500 watts of power, which can operate five bulbs, a television set, a refrigerator, three fans, a cooler or even a photocopy machine.”

The village had an interesting story behind this switch. Village head Shankar says, “Four years back, we had lots of power cuts and we used to get power for just an hour a day. For one hour of power, we used to get a bill of Rs 700 to Rs 1,000.”

Now, people have to just pay the minimum electricity bill of Rs 120 a month, he adds.