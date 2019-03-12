English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Miffed With Rahul Gandhi's 'Chowkidar Chor Hai' Jibe, Security Guards Approach Police
The Maharashtra Rajya Suraksha Rakshak Union submitted an application at the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) police station here Monday, claiming the remark was an "insult" to security guards.
File photo of Congress President Rahul Gandhi.(PTI Photo)
Mumbai: Rahul Gandhi's "Chowkidar chor hai" jibe against Prime Minister Narendra Modi has miffed the security guards association, which has asked Mumbai police to file a case against the Congress president, police said.
The Maharashtra Rajya Suraksha Rakshak Union submitted an application at the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) police station here Monday, claiming the remark was an "insult" to security guards, a police official told PTI Tuesday.
The association has claimed that during his rally at the MMRDA grounds here earlier this month, Gandhi said that "chowkidar chor hai" (the guard is the thief), police said.
The Union president Sandeep Ghuge said police should register an offence against Gandhi to stop "such kind of slogans insulting the security guards."
Gandhi has been repeatedly hurling the "chowkidar chor hai" jibe at Modi to claim irregularities and favouritism in the Rafale deal, a charge the BJP-led government has rejected.
