MiG-21 Fighter Jet Crashes in Rajasthan's Bikaner, Pilot Ejects Safely
According to sources, the MiG-21 took off from Nal on a routine mission when it suffered a technical problem.
An MIG-21 jet of the Indian Air Force crashed in Rajasthan's Bikaner on Friday evening
New Delhi: A MIG-21 jet of the Indian Air Force crashed in Shoba Sar Ki Dhani area in Rajasthan's Bikaner district on Friday afternoon. The pilot managed to eject safely.
According to sources, the MiG-21 took off from Nal on a routine mission when it suffered a technical problem. Initial inputs suggest that the aircraft malfunctioned due to a bird hit, a defence spokesperson said. The cause of the accident will be investigated by a court of inquiry.
The MIG-21 Bison has been in the news recently as it had taken on a Pakistani F-16 warplane in a dogfight on February 27. Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, who was flying the Mig-21, had taken down the F-16 but had lost his jet too.
The aerial dogfight took place a day after the IAF launched an air strike on a Jaish-e-Mohammed terror camp in Balakot.
The jet flown by the Wing Commander was part of the fleet that is well past its retirement age and has been kept operational with repeated upgrades and service life extensions.
MiG-21s have been the most accident-prone of all IAF fighter jets, thus earning the names "flying coffin" or the "widow maker”.
In the past six months, two MiG fighters of the IAF have crashed with one casualty on November 28, 2018.
From 1963-2015 the MiG-21 has had a total of 210 accidents. Of these, a maximum of 16 accidents took place in 1999, according to the Bharat Rakshak, a database that gathers information on the Indian Armed Forces.
A 2012 India Today report states that MiG aircraft crashes led to the loss of lives of 171 pilots, 39 civilians and eight persons from other services. The report further mentioned that the cause of accidents to be both due to human errors and technical deficits.
