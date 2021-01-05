News18 Logo

MiG-21 Aircraft of IAF Crashes Near Suratgarh in Rajasthan, Pilot Ejected Safely

Representational Image/Indian Navy

The pilot of the aircraft ejected safely, the IAF said, adding the incident took place around 8:15 pm.

A MiG-21 aircraft of the Indian Air Force crashed on Tuesday night near Suratgarh in Rajasthan, officials said. The pilot of the aircraft ejected safely, the IAF said, adding the incident took place around 8:15 pm.

"During a training sortie in the western sector, a MiG-21 Bison aircraft experienced a major technical malfunction this evening. The pilot ejected safely at about 2015 hrs. There is no loss of life," the IAF tweeted. It said a court of inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident.


