1-MIN READ

MiG 21 Aircraft on Routine Sortie Crashes in Rajasthan's Barmer, Pilot Ejects

The aircraft was on a routine sortie when it crashed, a defence spokesperson said.

A MiG-21 fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force crashed in Rajathan's Barmer district on Wednesday evening but the pilot ejected safely, a defence spokesperson said. "The aircraft was on a routine sortie when it crashed, " the spokesperson said.

The incident occurred near Bhurtiya village under Sadar police station area, Superintendent of Police, Barmer, Anand Sharma said . "There is no civilian casualty due to the crash of the fighter plane. Policemen have reached the spot," he said.

The pilot had safely ejected, the spokesperson said.

first published:August 25, 2021, 19:17 IST