Home » News » India » IAF's MiG-21 Fighter Aircraft Crashes in Rajasthan's Barmer District; Both Pilots Dead
1-MIN READ

IAF's MiG-21 Fighter Aircraft Crashes in Rajasthan's Barmer District; Both Pilots Dead

By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: July 28, 2022, 23:00 IST

Rajasthan, India

The MiG-21 fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force crashed near Barmer district. (Image: ANI Twitter)

The twin-seater IAF jet, which was airborne for a training sortie, crashed near Barmer's Bhimda village in Baytoo. A court of Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the crash

A MiG-21 fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed in Rajasthan’s Barmer district on Thursday night, leading to the death of both the pilots. Barmer District Collector Lok Bandu told PTI that the IAF plane crashed near Bhimda village in Baytoo.

The IAF, in a tweet, said the twin-seater MiG-21 trainer aircraft was airborne for a training sortie from Utarlai air base in Rajasthan this evening. At around 9:10 pm, the aircraft met with an accident near Barmer. Both pilots sustained fatal injuries.

The IAF said it deeply regretted the loss of lives and stood firmly with the bereaved families.

A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident.

Visuals showed the aircraft up in flames at the crash site. Police personnel have rushed to the spot.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh spoke to IAF chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari following the crash. The IAF chief briefed Singh on the incident in detail.

first published:July 28, 2022, 22:18 IST
last updated:July 28, 2022, 23:00 IST