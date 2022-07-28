IAF's MiG-21 Fighter Aircraft Crashes in Rajasthan's Barmer District; Both Pilots Dead

A MiG-21 fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed in Rajasthan’s Barmer district on Thursday night, leading to the death of both the pilots. Barmer District Collector Lok Bandu told PTI that the IAF plane crashed near Bhimda village in Baytoo.

The IAF, in a tweet, said the twin-seater MiG-21 trainer aircraft was airborne for a training sortie from Utarlai air base in Rajasthan this evening. At around 9:10 pm, the aircraft met with an accident near Barmer. Both pilots sustained fatal injuries.

The IAF said it deeply regretted the loss of lives and stood firmly with the bereaved families.

A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident.

At 9:10 pm this evening, an IAF MiG 21 trainer aircraft met with an accident in the western sector during a training sortie.

Both pilots sustained fatal injuries. — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) July 28, 2022

Visuals showed the aircraft up in flames at the crash site. Police personnel have rushed to the spot.

#WATCH | Rajasthan: A MiG-21 fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force crashed near Barmer district. Further details regarding the pilots awaited pic.twitter.com/5KfO24hZB6 — ANI (@ANI) July 28, 2022

Defence minister Rajnath Singh spoke to IAF chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari following the crash. The IAF chief briefed Singh on the incident in detail.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here