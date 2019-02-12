MIG 27 Crashes Near Pokhran Range in Rajasthan, Pilot Ejects Safely

A MIG-27 fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force crashed on Tuesday in Eta village in Pokhran tehsil of Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district, a defence official said.The pilot, however, was ejected successfully, said Defence spokesperson Col Sombit Ghosh."A MIG 27 aircraft airborne from Jaisalmer crashed during a routine mission today evening. Pilot ejected safely. A Court of Inquiry will investigate the cause of the accident," Ghosh said.No casualty has been reported so far, and a police team is in touch with the Air Force officials.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.