MIG 27 Crashes Near Pokhran Range in Rajasthan, Pilot Ejects Safely

A MIG 27 aircraft airborne from Jaisalmer crashed during a routine mission. The pilot, however, was ejected successfully

News18.com

Updated:February 12, 2019, 7:53 PM IST
A MIG-27 fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force crashed in Rajasthan. (Image: Twitter)
Jaipur: A MIG-27 fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force crashed on Tuesday in Eta village in Pokhran tehsil of Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district, a defence official said.

The pilot, however, was ejected successfully, said Defence spokesperson Col Sombit Ghosh.

"A MIG 27 aircraft airborne from Jaisalmer crashed during a routine mission today evening. Pilot ejected safely. A Court of Inquiry will investigate the cause of the accident," Ghosh said.

No casualty has been reported so far, and a police team is in touch with the Air Force officials.



