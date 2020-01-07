'Might is Right': DCW Chief Swati Maliwal Attacks Govt over FIR Against JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh

New Delhi: Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal on Tuesday hit out at the government over registration of an FIR against JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh, who was severely injured in an attack on varsity campus by masked goons on Sunday evening.

Maliwal took to Twitter to criticise the Delhi Police's decision to register a case against the student leader, calling the move an example of "might is right".

"An FIR was filed against the girl who was herself attacked in JNU, the girl who was sexually assaulted by Chinmayanand was jailed, the family of the girl raped by Sengar was destroyed. Might is right," the DCW chief wrote.

JNU में जिस लड़की को मारा गया उस पर ही FIR हो गयी, चिन्मयानन्द ने जिस लड़की का शोषण किया वो लड़की जेल भेज दी गयी, सेंगर ने जिस लड़की के साथ सामूहिक बलात्कार किया उसका पूरा खानदान खत्म हो गया। जिसकी लाठी उसकी भैंस! — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) 7 January 2020

However, the complaint filed against Ghosh pertains to the issue of obstruction in registration process and damaging of server, which happened before January 5.

Ghosh had on Monday said she was hit with multiple rods during Sunday's "organised" attack on the campus and alleged that the university security staff colluded with the vandals.

A mob of masked young people stormed the Jawaharlal Nehru University campus in south Delhi on Sunday evening and systematically targeted students in three hostels, including one occupied by women, unleashing mayhem with sticks, stones and iron rods, hitting inmates and breaking windows, furniture and personal belongings.

