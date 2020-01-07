Take the pledge to vote

'Might is Right': DCW Chief Swati Maliwal Attacks Govt over FIR Against JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh

DCW chief Swati Maliwal took to Twitter to criticise the Delhi Police's decision to register a case against JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh calling the move an example of "might is right".

News18.com

Updated:January 7, 2020, 9:21 PM IST
New Delhi: Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal on Tuesday hit out at the government over registration of an FIR against JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh, who was severely injured in an attack on varsity campus by masked goons on Sunday evening.

Maliwal took to Twitter to criticise the Delhi Police's decision to register a case against the student leader, calling the move an example of "might is right".

"An FIR was filed against the girl who was herself attacked in JNU, the girl who was sexually assaulted by Chinmayanand was jailed, the family of the girl raped by Sengar was destroyed. Might is right," the DCW chief wrote.

However, the complaint filed against Ghosh pertains to the issue of obstruction in registration process and damaging of server, which happened before January 5.

Ghosh had on Monday said she was hit with multiple rods during Sunday's "organised" attack on the campus and alleged that the university security staff colluded with the vandals.

A mob of masked young people stormed the Jawaharlal Nehru University campus in south Delhi on Sunday evening and systematically targeted students in three hostels, including one occupied by women, unleashing mayhem with sticks, stones and iron rods, hitting inmates and breaking windows, furniture and personal belongings.

