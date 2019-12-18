Take the pledge to vote

'Might Lose Vision in Other Eye as Well': Jamia Student, Beaten by Police, Rues Lack of Support

Describing the ordeal, Minhajuddin, an LLM student, said that he was studying in the library when the police barged in and started 'mercilessly' beating the students with batons.

Updated:December 18, 2019, 5:02 PM IST
The student who lost vision in his left eye in the violence at Jamia Millia Islamia on Sunday.

Mohammed Minhajuddin, an LLM student in Jamia Millia Islamia, might be rendered blind after he was lathi-charged by police and CRPF personnel earlier this week. Describing the ordeal, Minhajuddin said that he was studying in the library when the police barged in and started “mercilessly” beating the students with batons.

“My index finger got fractured and one of my eyes was severely affected. I tried to run towards the toilet. This is the video that went viral, you can even see my eye bleeding in the video,” he told News18.

Minhaj, who was in a critical condition, was taken to Al-Shifa Hospital where he was referred to AIIMS. At Rajendra Prasad Eye Centre at AIIMS where he had to undergo surgery.

“The doctor told me that the eye is damaged, and there are chances that it will affect the other eye as well,” he said. Minhaj also rued about not receiving any assistance from the University administration. “We even had to take a private ambulance to come here,” he said.

Jamia Millia Islamia Chief Proctor Waseem Ahmed Khan on Wednesday said that the university will approach the human resource development minister to seek an independent probe and would offer all the help to students affected by the violence in campus.

Injured students, as well as activists. have alleged that "barbaric" beatings, abuse and humiliation were perpetrated on students by the police during their crackdown on those protesting against the citizenship law on Sunday in Jamia Millia Islamia.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
