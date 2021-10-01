Might See Dip in Covid Cases if We Stay Vigilant for Next 6-8 Weeks, Says Randeep Guleria

Three days after the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued Covid-19 guidelines for the upcoming festive season, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi director Dr Randeep Guleria said on Friday that people must remain “alert and vigilant” over the next six to eight weeks in order for cumulative infection rates to decrease.Read More
India has decided to ‘reciprocate’ to the United Kingdom’s recently-released Covid-related travel rules that do not recognize Indian vaccines and require fully jabbed Indians to undergo 10 days of quarantine. India has decided to impose reciprocity on UK nationals arriving in India from the UK, top sources in the government told CNN-News18 on Friday. Our new regulations will come into effect from October 4 and will be applicable to all UK nationals arriving from the UK. Regardless of vaccine status, arrivals will have to undergo tests and mandatory quarantine. Read more
The civic body in Mumbai on Friday issued an order capping the number of visitors to places of worship to 50 per cent of total capacity. It said that barring the point about places of worship, all other guidelines issued on September 24 by the Maharashtra government under its ‘break the chain’ initiative to rein in the COVID-19 pandemic will be applicable in the metropolis as has been laid down.
Coronavirus deaths in Russia hit a record on Friday for the fourth straight day, and confirmed cases continued to surge as well. Russia’s state coronavirus task force reported 887 deaths, the country’s highest daily number in the pandemic. The previous record, from a day earlier, stood at 867. The task force also reported 24,522 new confirmed cases from Thursday — the highest daily tally since late July. The dynamic is bad. It elicits concern, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday.
The Centre has received over 65.25 crore Covishield doses from Serum Institute of India and 9.1 crore doses of Covaxin from Bharat Biotech till September 19, according to official documents. Serum Institute of India (SII) has supplied 20.29 lakh doses of Covishield to the Union Ministry of Health in September as committed in August by Prakash Kumar Singh, Director, Government and Regulatory Affairs at the Pune-based firm. Read more
In the last 1.5 years, Covid-19 has changed our lives: Along with being part of our vocabulary, it's also affected various spheres of life.
The monthly total of Covid-19 cases in Mumbai, from August to September, increased by 42 percent, while the statewide caseload decreased by 33 percent. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation authorities said the September increase took place due to the relaxation of restrictions for travel and leisure industries, said a report. Read more
CoWin, India’s digital platform for COVID-19 vaccination now allows international travelers to download an international version of their COVID vaccine certificate that reflects their date of birth from CoWIN. The certificate will be compliant with WHOs international travel guidelines. The feature went live on CoWIN on Thursday, September 30, National Health Authority’s (NHA) CEO RS Sharma said in an announcement. “Building a world-class digital platform for vaccination, we have ensured CoWIN certification is compliant with the WHO-DDCC:VS data dictionary. Now, international travellers can download an international version of their certificate that reflects their date of birth from CoWIN,” Sharma said. READ MORE
In view of the coronavirus pandemic, and declining Covid-19 cases, states have eased restrictions and released SOPs ahead of the festive season. Recently, India’s Covid-19 cases have declined as the county has ratcheted up the vaccination process significantly. Meanwhile, the central government told states to ensure no large gatherings during the upcoming festival season.
As many as 31 states and UTs have covered more than 60% of their adult population above 18 with at least one dose of Covid vaccines and 25% of this cohort has received the full two doses. Overall, 69% of the total adult population of the country has received at least one dose of vaccine. As a share of the entire population, the coverage works out to 46% and India has administered 889 million shots. India’s shots per 100 population has risen to a respectable 63, with the world average at 79.4
The Central government would provide financial assistance and medicines to Mizoram besides sending an expert team to the northeastern state to deal with the alarming rise in the number of Covid-19 cases in the state. The Covid positivity rate in Mizoram has jumped to 18.44 percent, the highest in India, officials said here on Thursday. READ HERE
Fully vaccinated Australians can enter and leave the country freely from November onwards though some states will have their own timetable, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Friday. “In line with the national plan, our government is balancing the need to minimise the risk that the spread of Covid-19 presents, with the need to live with the virus,” Morrison said in a statement
India has shown an overall declining trend in the weekly coronavirus positivity rate since mid-May, said the health ministry in its weekly briefing on Thursday. Active cases are going down across the country, and the cumulative recovery rate is rising, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said.
Nearly 89 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have so far been administered in the country, the Union health ministry said on Thursday. More than 58 lakh vaccine doses were administered on Thursday till 7 pm.The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late night, the ministry said. According to the ministry’s data, a total of 64,98,28,333 first doses and 23,97,86,150 second doses of the vaccine have been administered across the country.
India reported 23,529 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours on Thursday, an increase of 24 percent from Wednesday when the country had recorded less than 20,000 cases. 311 related deaths were also reported in the last 24 hours.
September is only the fourth month to record a death rate below 1%, the other months being February (0.78%), March (0.52%) and April (0.7%). The CFR during the second Covid wave so far (March to September 2021) stands at 1.29%, as opposed to 1.41% in the first wave (March 2020 to February 2021).
Even as schools (from Class 6) and pre-university colleges (where classes equivalent to Class 9 and 12 are held) in Karnataka have been asked to conduct classes at 100 percent capacity from Friday, the schools and parents are wary of their wards stepping into campuses as an anticipated third wave of the pandemic continues to loom over their head.
The West Bengal government on Thursday extended night curfew in the state until October 30, with relaxations between October 10 and 20 in view of the festival season. All outdoor activities will be restricted from 11 pm to 5 am except during the above mentioned 10 days. Wearing of masks, maintaining physical distancing, must be followed at all times, said the order issued by the government.
In a bid to speed up Covid-19 vaccination drive in the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) limits, the civic authorities Thursday decided to establish block and lane-level vaccination centers. These vaccination centres, according to Special Commissioner (Health) D Randeep, will begin functioning from October 4.
He said the public must remain cautious and vigilant during the holiday season. “If we stay vigilant for the next six to eight weeks, we should see a decrease in the overall number of Covid-19 cases,” he told news agency ANI.
According to data by the Union health ministry, India recorded 26,727 new Covid-19 cases on Friday, a 13.5% increase from the previous day, bringing the total to 3,37,66,707 cases. In the last 24 hours, 28,246 new recoveries were recorded, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 3,30,43,144. According to ministry data, the death toll has risen to 4,48,339 with the addition of 277 more fatalities.
The MHA warned all states and union territories (UTs) on Tuesday not to be hesitant in applying strong measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19, and also prolonged the rules until the end of October. “Utmost vigilance must be maintained in respect of large gathering events in order to eliminate any potential of an increase in Covid-19 cases,” Union home secretary Ajay Bhalla wrote in a letter.
