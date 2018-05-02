'We May Stop Passing Orders if You Kill People': SC After Himachal Officer Shot Dead at Demolition Drive

The Supreme Court on Tuesday took suo motu cognisance of killing of a woman government officer in Kasauli during a court-ordered demolition drive."We might stop passing orders if you are going to kill the people...this is a brazen act," observed a bench of Justices Madan B Lokur and Deepak Gupta.The bench said that it is taking a suo motu note of the "shocking" incident, and requested the matter be placed before the Chief Justice of India for listing the matter on Wednesday."It is an extremely serious matter. This is a brazen act of defiance of the Court order," said the bench in its order.The matter was mentioned before the Court by the counsel for the NGO, which was the petitioner before the National Green Tribunal. The order by the NGT to demolish illegal construction in Kasauli was recently upheld by the bench.The lawyer for Himachal Pradesh government submitted that everyone was trying to comply with the apex court order."How? By killing people?" shot back the bench.It made it clear that state government will have to explain the lapses as to whether there was sufficient protection given to the officer and how the accused hotelier fled.Assistant Town Planner Shail Bala Sharma was a day ago killed by Narayani guest house owner Vijay Thakur who allegedly fired at least three bullets at her.The 51-year-old woman official was chased and shot dead Tuesday afternoon by the owner of a guest house following an altercation between the two during a demolition drive ordered by the Supreme Court against unauthorised structures in 13 hotels across the hill resort in Himachal Pradesh. Thakur is on the run.