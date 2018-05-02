English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Powered by
'We May Stop Passing Orders if You Kill People': SC After Himachal Officer Shot Dead at Demolition Drive
The Supreme Court had on April 17 directed the state government to demolish unauthorised structures in 13 hotels in Kasauli and Dharampur areas of Solan, and four teams were constituted for this purpose.
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday took suo motu cognisance of killing of a woman government officer in Kasauli during a court-ordered demolition drive.
"We might stop passing orders if you are going to kill the people...this is a brazen act," observed a bench of Justices Madan B Lokur and Deepak Gupta.
The bench said that it is taking a suo motu note of the "shocking" incident, and requested the matter be placed before the Chief Justice of India for listing the matter on Wednesday.
"It is an extremely serious matter. This is a brazen act of defiance of the Court order," said the bench in its order.
The matter was mentioned before the Court by the counsel for the NGO, which was the petitioner before the National Green Tribunal. The order by the NGT to demolish illegal construction in Kasauli was recently upheld by the bench.
The lawyer for Himachal Pradesh government submitted that everyone was trying to comply with the apex court order.
"How? By killing people?" shot back the bench.
It made it clear that state government will have to explain the lapses as to whether there was sufficient protection given to the officer and how the accused hotelier fled.
Assistant Town Planner Shail Bala Sharma was a day ago killed by Narayani guest house owner Vijay Thakur who allegedly fired at least three bullets at her.
The 51-year-old woman official was chased and shot dead Tuesday afternoon by the owner of a guest house following an altercation between the two during a demolition drive ordered by the Supreme Court against unauthorised structures in 13 hotels across the hill resort in Himachal Pradesh. Thakur is on the run.
Also Watch
"We might stop passing orders if you are going to kill the people...this is a brazen act," observed a bench of Justices Madan B Lokur and Deepak Gupta.
The bench said that it is taking a suo motu note of the "shocking" incident, and requested the matter be placed before the Chief Justice of India for listing the matter on Wednesday.
"It is an extremely serious matter. This is a brazen act of defiance of the Court order," said the bench in its order.
The matter was mentioned before the Court by the counsel for the NGO, which was the petitioner before the National Green Tribunal. The order by the NGT to demolish illegal construction in Kasauli was recently upheld by the bench.
The lawyer for Himachal Pradesh government submitted that everyone was trying to comply with the apex court order.
"How? By killing people?" shot back the bench.
It made it clear that state government will have to explain the lapses as to whether there was sufficient protection given to the officer and how the accused hotelier fled.
Assistant Town Planner Shail Bala Sharma was a day ago killed by Narayani guest house owner Vijay Thakur who allegedly fired at least three bullets at her.
The 51-year-old woman official was chased and shot dead Tuesday afternoon by the owner of a guest house following an altercation between the two during a demolition drive ordered by the Supreme Court against unauthorised structures in 13 hotels across the hill resort in Himachal Pradesh. Thakur is on the run.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ashutosh Tripathi
-
Watch: Siddaramaiah Vs Modi Battle Heats up in Karnataka's Last Phase of Campaigning
-
Wednesday 02 May , 2018
Shankar Ehsaan Loy: We've Been Lucky to Work With Gulzar for Raazi
-
Tuesday 01 May , 2018
Listen up Harry Potter Fans: This 21-Year-Old Entrepreneur is Making Dreams Come True
-
Tuesday 01 May , 2018
Interview: Pankaj Dubey - MD, Polaris India, Import Duties on Premium Motorcycles
-
Thursday 26 April , 2018
How a Consultant from a Major Consultancy Quit his Job to Transform Villages in Haryana
Watch: Siddaramaiah Vs Modi Battle Heats up in Karnataka's Last Phase of Campaigning
Wednesday 02 May , 2018 Shankar Ehsaan Loy: We've Been Lucky to Work With Gulzar for Raazi
Tuesday 01 May , 2018 Listen up Harry Potter Fans: This 21-Year-Old Entrepreneur is Making Dreams Come True
Tuesday 01 May , 2018 Interview: Pankaj Dubey - MD, Polaris India, Import Duties on Premium Motorcycles
Thursday 26 April , 2018 How a Consultant from a Major Consultancy Quit his Job to Transform Villages in Haryana
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Morgan’s England Overtake Kohli’s India to Become No.1 ODI Team
- Want to be The First One to Own a OnePlus 6? Attend These OnePlus Pop-up Events on May 21, 22
- Tata Nexon AMT Launched at Rs 9.41 Lakh, Badged HyprDrive S-SG
- Kapil Sharma Slaps Legal Notice on Journalist, Seeks Public Apology & Rs 100 Crore in Damages
- Listen up Harry Potter Fans: This 21-Year-Old Entrepreneur is Making Dreams Come True